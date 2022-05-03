Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $379.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $367.15 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.