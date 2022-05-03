Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

ELA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Envela has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

