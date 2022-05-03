Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

