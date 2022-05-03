Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.68) to €15.80 ($16.63) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.62 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

