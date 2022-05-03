Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.08.

Shares of PII stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.37. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Polaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,427,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.