Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNDT. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 114.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 1,544,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 701,935 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

