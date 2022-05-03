Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Revenues have been impacted by persistent lower admissions. An elevated expense level continues to put pressure on the company’s margins. Labor costs are expected to remain high in the near term and hinder the company’s growth prospects in the coming days. EPS of the company is expected between 75 cents and $1.30 per share, lower than the prior guidance of $1-$1.50 per share. A slashed 2022 EPS guidance can be a cause of concern for investors. Its debt-laden balance sheet and reduced cash balance indicates a weak financial position. Plunging free cash flows remain woes and reflects weakness in operations. However, the company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It has a pipeline of activities lined up in the near future.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $7.16 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

