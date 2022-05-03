Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 2,494,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

