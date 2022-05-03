Zacks: Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 2,494,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.