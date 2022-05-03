Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,357,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 24,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

