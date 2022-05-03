Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.65. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

