Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.04 million to $55.95 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $49.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $224.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.42 million to $226.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.37 million, with estimates ranging from $242.09 million to $250.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 498,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 237,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

