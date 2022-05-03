Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EFSC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,777. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 347,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 280,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.