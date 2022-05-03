Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Shares of EDSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 27,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,091. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

