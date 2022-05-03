Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edesa Biotech.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
About Edesa Biotech (Get Rating)
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
