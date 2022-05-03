Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,784,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,093,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.