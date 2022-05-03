Zacks: Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Earnings of $5.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $5.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.45 to $22.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $25.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $545.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

