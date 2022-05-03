Zacks: Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $171.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $171.80 million. Oil States International reported sales of $145.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $702.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.80 million to $705.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $812.63 million, with estimates ranging from $788.80 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

OIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $482,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,912. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

