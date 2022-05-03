Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.31. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $957.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

