Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will announce $94.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.03 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $81.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $387.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $394.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $437.42 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $463.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.45 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

