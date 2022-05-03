Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.