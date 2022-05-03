Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 379,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,877. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

