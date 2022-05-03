Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.27. 1,697,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,683. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $977.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

