Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Director Sells $78,050.00 in Stock

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 277,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 405,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

