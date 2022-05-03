Xeno Token Market Capitalization Achieves $18.32 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (XNO) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $4.59 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.91 or 1.00001478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

