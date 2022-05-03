Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.72. 14,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,371. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.