Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Workday by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 81,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $208.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,084.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.67 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

