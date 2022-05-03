WHALE Market Cap Achieves $39.14 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00012521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $804,518.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00219939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 244.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00478094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.90 or 1.83184923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

