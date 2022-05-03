WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. 196,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,431,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research analysts have commented on WE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get WeWork alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.