Westminster Group (WSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westminster Group (LON:WSG – Get Rating) will be announcing its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LON WSG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 1,565,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,008. Westminster Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.70 ($0.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.26. The company has a market cap of £7.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Westminster Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

