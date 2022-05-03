WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will post $138.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.69 million to $140.34 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $559.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.71 million to $566.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $582.88 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $598.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 314,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 26.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

