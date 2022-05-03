Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) recently:

4/14/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

4/14/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

4/13/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

4/13/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2022 – Sierra Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SRRA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.61. 637,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,553 shares of company stock worth $584,717. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

