Wealth Effects LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $130.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.