Wealth Effects LLC Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 181,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $195,993,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

