Wealth Effects LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,503,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

