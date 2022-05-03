Wealth Effects LLC Invests $236,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

