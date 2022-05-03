Wealth Effects LLC Invests $221,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.