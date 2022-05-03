We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $591,003,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 104,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $8,691,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 5,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

MDT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. 3,841,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.