We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. 1,841,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

