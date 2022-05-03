We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,406,000 after buying an additional 1,086,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.91. 4,808,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

