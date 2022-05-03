We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,343.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,400.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,306.93. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

