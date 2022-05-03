We Are One Seven LLC Buys 977 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,394. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

