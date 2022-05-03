We Are One Seven LLC Buys 487 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.58. 1,691,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.19. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

