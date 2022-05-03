We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 289,690 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,225. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

