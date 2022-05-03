We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

