Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $84,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.04. 2,388,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,616. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

