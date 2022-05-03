WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. 2,285,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.88 and its 200-day moving average is $246.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

