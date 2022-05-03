WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 449 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 650,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 134,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 25,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $247.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $240.32 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

