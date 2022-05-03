WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $539,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 310,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

