WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.82 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 625,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,715,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 247,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,363,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 66.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,258,000 after buying an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.08. 2,508,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,245. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

