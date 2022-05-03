WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,951. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.