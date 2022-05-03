WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. 15,197,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,897,324. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $272.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.27.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

